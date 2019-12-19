This Store In T.Nagar Has All The Home Essentials And Here's Why You Should Be Shopping There

HomeTown is a product of Future Group, and when they came to T.Nagar, we couldn't control our excitement. Known for their hassle-free furniture essentials, modular kitchens, home furnishings, and household essentials at 35 stores in 17 cities, you can expect lots from namma store as well. Going through their product catalogue, you will find all the reasons to love them more and more.

The store spans across three floors and has home decor and furnishings covering living rooms, kitchenware, tableware, bedroom. HomeTown also offers mattresses, outdoor furniture, and modular wardrobes. If Ikea is a bit out of your budget, check out the study tables and units at this store, some of which you can customise as well! We saw pretty curtains, vintage clocks, and quirky glass bottles starting INR 400. You can buy something as basic as a glass for a shelf in your bathroom, and they will send helpers to help you do the fittings.

Going through their different sections, we fell for the 'Mirrors' section, which had creative mirrors for all your rooms. You could pick up a vintage style gold plated mirror, or you could go for a minimalist round mirror or even a tabletop one. They even have a whole section featuring a colourful selection of towels and bedsheets. We picked up a few indoor plastic plants while we were there. If you are into fragrances, you can check out their decor section for pretty scented candles along with diffusers, scented oil, wicks and air fresheners. Lemongrass flavour is our favourite fragrance! You can go for rose or lavender as well.

HomeTown has full sofa sets which come with coffee tables and more.