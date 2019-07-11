Get The Sweetest Honey Straight From The Hills From This Online Store

Run out of a village home near Kodaikanal, Hoopoe On A Hill is an all women initiative offering nature's sweetest gift, honey straight from the hills. Sourced directly from the Adivasi communities of Palani Hills, you can find different types of honey depending on the season it gets gathered in, the bees and the flowers.

During early May they stock up on burgundy coloured, bittersweet Jamun honey, multi-floral during June and eucalyptus in September and October. Hoopoe On A Hill also has Cerana and Dammer honey that are supposed to have high medicinal value. Prices for a 300 gm glass bottle start from about INR 300.

Not just honey, Hoopoe On A Hill also has beeswax crayons, handmade and reusable beeswax wraps and beeswax candle sets. You can also buy organic plums, avocadoes and passion fruit (depending on the season) by the kg here. They also offer customized boxes comprising seasonal honey jars, handrolled pure beeswax candles and quirky beeswax wraps which you can give as gifts to your folks and mates. The minimum order quantity for this is 40 boxes. You can customize them further to suit your budget and needs.