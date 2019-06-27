Men, Get Your Beard Trimmed Or Get A Haircut At The Disposal Of Your House!

What do you do when your wife is enjoying a relaxed mani-pedi session at home? Think about it. Grooming for men at your den are few and far between. Well, Housejoy, a service provider platform is here to bridge the gap.

They have grooming sessions for men in Chennai. So call in for quick and convenient service, right here at home. They are offering various ranges in men’s grooming and a range of therapeutic massages, too. The grooming session also includes haircut and styling, shaving and beard trimming, clean up, facial, organic pedicure and manicure, hair colouring, and massages. Head massage is 249 for 20 minutes. Body massage for INR 349.

So, don't feel left out the next time you want to have a relaxing massage at home, and don't know who to call.

A specialised, well-trained and certified team of masseuses are on board. Housejoy also provides other services like interiors/renovation/ construction services, home cleaning, painting, beauty services at home, appliance repairs, pest control, plumbing/electrical, and carpentry services.