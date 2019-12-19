This Chinese Restaurant Is Built On An Aquarium And You Have To Visit

Walk into Hu Tong and you will be captivated by the soothing Chinese music, the hanging lamps, and the massive aquarium below you that can see through the floor. The underground aquarium is filled with different kinds of fish, too. Though we're not sure if the glass protects them from vibrations. If you don't mind them looking up at you, then go for it!

Try the crispy spinach with puffed rice, which has both elements of spice and sweet and won’t fill you up too much. We recommend the Night Market egg ribbon noodles, a common delicacy in China. The egg was yum and this mildly spiced dish is priced at INR 275!

If you love dim sums, try their mushroom or their basil and leek dim sum starting INR 170. For dessert, get the pineapple upside down cake, where you have to break the outer covering made of white chocolate to dig into pineappley sweetness. There’s caramel popcorn in there, too!