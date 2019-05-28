This Classic English Tea Room Will Make You Fall In Love With It

Today was probably my fourth visit and every single time I visit Flower Power Tea Room, I just fall in love with it even more. To make this easier for you, let me give you reasons to visit this place in bullet points (because I have so many things to tell!) 1. There are loads of tea flavours in different categories (at least 30 different kinds) 2. The best ambience for drinking tea (literally every damn thing is beautiful) 3. You will get your tea served in the fanciest tea crockery (you can even choose which one you want to have it in) 4. They probably have the Best homemade Cakes in Chennai (try the chocolate cake and the strawberry cheesecake) 5. They even have options where you can conduct your high tea, afternoon tea with large groups! These are reasons enough for you to go visit this place. Also, it's right near the Besant Nagar beach!!