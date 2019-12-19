India's First Underwater Tunnel Now In Chennai ❤

The main attraction of VGP Marine Kingdom is the tunnel aquarium, which is 72 meters long and will provide visitors with excellent underwater experience. There as a walkawator provided in the tunnel, one can step in the walkawator and they will be taken around the tunnel and back to the entry point. There are different kinds of exotic fishes introduced into the main tunnel including, sharks, stingrays and other small fishes from the ocean. There are 35 exhibits with big and small tanks containing both freshwater and marine water species. To make it interesting the aquarium has been designed with five zones, Viz Rainforest, Gorge, Mangrove, Coastal and Deep Ocean. The respective zones have been exhibited in such a manner so as to give the fishes a habitat equivalent to their natural habitat. The core idea of the aquarium is to reflect upon a commitment to conserve nature and save fishes from extinction.