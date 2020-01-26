Book Your Tickets For Indradhanush - Amit Trivedi Live In Chennai

Indradhanush - Amit Trivedi Live in Chennai

₹ 999 upwards

Sat - Sun | 25-26 Jan, 2020

7:00 PM - 11:30 PM

YMCA Ground

Address: YMCA College, 497, Nandanam, Chennai

What's Happening

The man behind “Sound Of The Nation” - Amit Trivedi is performing live in Chennai on January 25 at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam. From love and happiness to sadness, this amazing artist will take you through various emotions through a three-hour musical journey. This event is organised by RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, and the money will go towards their flagship project E- BANK that provides free medical equipment for people in need. Come, enjoy the melodious tunes and also contribute to a good cause!


How's The Venue

YMCA grounds located in Nandanam hosts various live shows, pop-ups, and events. 

Price

₹999 upwards

