Book Your Tickets For Indradhanush - Amit Trivedi Live In Chennai

The man behind “Sound Of The Nation” - Amit Trivedi is performing live in Chennai on January 25 at YMCA Grounds, Nandanam. From love and happiness to sadness, this amazing artist will take you through various emotions through a three-hour musical journey. This event is organised by RYA Cosmo Elite Foundation, and the money will go towards their flagship project E- BANK that provides free medical equipment for people in need. Come, enjoy the melodious tunes and also contribute to a good cause!



