Get Tattoos, Body Art & Piercings Done At This Whacky Studio

Ink-O-Logy on Nelson Manickam Road comes off as a cutesy cafe, but this tattoo parlour is open for business! Ink-O-Logy has been around for a couple years now and they specialse in tattoos, so if you’re looking to get inked, you know where to go. Chennai has many tattoo parlours, but Ink-O-Logy is known for doing whacky designs. The kind of art they do ranges from Tribal to Realism. Also, they do loads of Japanese art, especially Anime designs. You can get tattoos starting INR 500. Some of their work includes intricate designs of animals (a Phoenix, for instance), 3D art (movement effect), and illustrations of comic book characters. Ink-O-Logy also does body art and as for piercings, they practice gunshot piercings. The prices are more pocket-friendly than most parlours in Chennai. The decor of the parlour is pretty rad. They’ve displayed various brands of clothing including some super cool tees priced from INR 300. If permanent body art is a bit too much for you, check out the temp but cool mehendi art designs by Rachana Nahata!