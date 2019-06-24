Ladies! Innisfree Beauty Is Now Open In EA And We Cannot Be Happier!

It's raining beauty merch in Express Avenue Mall and Innisfree Beauty Shop is the latest to add to the buzz. This Korean Beauty Brand has been winning us over with its lovely facemasks. But now, you can personally go try and buy all their products from serums to masks and more, all thanks to this store. No more waiting for home deliveries. Having opened only this weekend, this store has all their key products. We're loving their Super Volcanic collection of masks. There's also the Green Tea, Jeju Orchid and Jeju Pomegranate collection featuring a lotion, skin cream, eye serum, a revitalizing essence and more. We particularly love the Innisfree Capsule Recipe Pack that is compact, easy to apply and travel-friendly. You can also choose from a range of makeup removers (they have a makeup removing balm too), facial serums, liners, blushes and nail paints. We also found fragrances and hydrating eye rollers (feels super good on the skin) and of course the face mask sheets. Given the new launch of store, you can also expect to score big on some offers, so hurry and head there today.