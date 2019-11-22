Shoes To Toys: Other Brands To Check Out

A bath and body store, NewU is loaded with a mix of exotic and drug store skincare and beauty brands like Beauty Buffet, Beauty Formulas, BeYu, Avene, Maybelline, Colorbar, Lakmé, L'Oréal and more. You can also find natural-ingredients based brands like Mamaearth and Organic Harvest. It's got its own line of beauty products and accessories like nail paints, perfumes, travel kits, mani-pedi kids and more. With great offers running most of the time, you can totally replenish you beauty stack here.