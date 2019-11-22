Shoes To Toys: Other Brands To Check Out
NewU
A bath and body store, NewU is loaded with a mix of exotic and drug store skincare and beauty brands like Beauty Buffet, Beauty Formulas, BeYu, Avene, Maybelline, Colorbar, Lakmé, L'Oréal and more. You can also find natural-ingredients based brands like Mamaearth and Organic Harvest. It's got its own line of beauty products and accessories like nail paints, perfumes, travel kits, mani-pedi kids and more. With great offers running most of the time, you can totally replenish you beauty stack here.
Day To Day
Located on the lower ground floor of The Marina Mall, Day To Day stocks all your office and art supplies like textured paper, books, drawing pads, staplers, shredders, crayons, sketch pens, office folders and more. They've got computer accessories, external storage devices, laptop bags and keyrings too. Read more here.
Remax
A Hong Kong brand, Remax sells everything from sleek on-ear headphones and quirky phone covers to power banks, Bluetooth speakers, USB cables, regular earphones and more at budget prices. We also found cool stuff like portable table-top fans, mobile cooling fans, lamps for your study, soundbars, waterproof speakers, blenders and USB cables that can be worn as bracelets here.
Spar
Also located on the lower ground floor of The Marina Mall, Spar Hypermarket is loaded with all your daily essentials like groceries, crockery, cutlery, stationery, home decor, ethnic and casual wear, gift items and more, all at budget prices. The store is huge, and options are aplenty.
The Body Shop
Tried and tested, The Body Shop in The Marina Mall stocks fresh supply of curated hampers, lip scrubs, body lotions, perfumes and facial creams. The haircare range and cosmetic range is extensive too.
Health & Glow
Popular for stocking all the drugstore cosmetics, Health & Glow outlet in The Marina Mall has plenty of stock when it comes to cosmetics from brands like Faces Canada, Lakme, Colorbar, Maybelline, Lotus and more. We also found the beauty accessories collection to be quite extensive, with the staff patiently walking you through each product.
Miniso
All you knick-knack lovers can head straight to Miniso in The Marina Mall to score some awesome and colourful finds. Aromatic cosmetics, home essentials in pastel hues, futuristic-looking stationery, funky handbags and comfy flip-flops are what we loved the most at this store.
Bata
A household name, Bata in The Marina Mall has quite a few options in the sneakers range for both men, women and kids. The ballerinas and wedges are worth checking out too. We even found really comfy flats and fancy sling bags here.
Kushal's Fashion
A one-stop jewellery shop, Kushal's Fashion in The Marina Mall is huge, stocking jewellery for all your dressy occasions. Jhumkas, necklaces, bracelets, danglers, statement chaandbalis, intricate pendant sets - you can take your pick from a whole myriad of options.
Chumbak
M Store
A home essentials store, M Store is perfect for all those looking to shop on a budget. Planters, mirrors, toys, board games, sunglasses, laundry boxes, cutlery, imported snacks and other groceries, you can get them all at pocket-friendly prices here. The home decor range is particularly rad.
Peora
If jewellery is what you're out for, head straight to Peora. Featuring statement rings, earrings, necklaces, chokers and hand-harnesses made with semi-precious stones along with kundan, polki, pearls and AD stones - this place can help you make a statement. We found the bridal kundan jewellery collection to be especially spectacular here.
Crossword
If stationery and books are what you're looking at to get lost into, you can go straight to Crossword in The Marina Mall. While the store in moderately big, the variety here doesn't disappoint and lets you pick from books and DVDs across genres like romance fiction, history, kids, philosophy and more.
Archies
Smily Kiddos
A stationery store for kids, Smily Kiddos packs quite a personality featuring vibrant and quirky backpacks, lunch boxes, pencil cases, slings, pen holders, watches, slap bands, pens, books and more. With stars, unicorns, rainbows, cupcakes and space shuttles printed across all their merch, even we couldn't resist the thought of buying something for ourselves.
Femiga
A Hong Kong-based accessories brand for women, Femiga has a lot of chic and elegant bags and shoes. Platform heels, kitten heels, mules, brogues, sneakers, pumps, sandals, sling bags, backpacks, bucket bags, handbags - there's a lot for you to choose from. They've got stoles, perfumes and pens too.
Mas & Sam
Offering luxury leather goods, Mas & Sam is another brand you must check out for statement bags and shoes for both men and women. From leather jackets and formal shoes to boots, heels, sandals and ballerinas, the leather craftsmanship across all their merch is commendable. Their bags variety is our fave featuring slings, handheld bags, wallets and laptop bags.
Build-A-Bear Workshop
Wildcraft
For all travel gear, Wildcraft is where you must first head to, if you're in The Marina Mall. Laptop bags, campus sling bags, duffles, haulers, rucksacks, sleeping tents, sandals, shoes, boots, messenger bags, trolley backpacks - this place has it all.
Zimson
Fancy watches? Zimson has two stores set up in The Marina Mall featuring a curated collection of watches across brands like Omega, Tag Heuer, Longines, Tissot and many more. You can also find some pens, perfumes and sunglasses here.
