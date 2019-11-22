Shoes To Toys: Other Brands To Check Out

The Marina Mall in OMR is huge, offering a wide range of the most loved and also lesser-known brands with interesting merch. From stationery and gadgets to accessories and cosmetics, here is a list of interesting brands you must check out when you're in The Marina Mall. 

NewU

A bath and body store, NewU is loaded with a mix of exotic and drug store skincare and beauty brands like Beauty Buffet, Beauty Formulas, BeYu, Avene, Maybelline, Colorbar, Lakmé, L'Oréal and more. You can also find natural-ingredients based brands like Mamaearth and Organic Harvest. It's got its own line of beauty products and accessories like nail paints, perfumes, travel kits, mani-pedi kids and more. With great offers running most of the time, you can totally replenish you beauty stack here. 

The Marina Mall, 2nd Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

Day To Day

Located on the lower ground floor of The Marina Mall, Day To Day stocks all your office and art supplies like textured paper, books, drawing pads, staplers, shredders, crayons, sketch pens, office folders and more. They've got computer accessories, external storage devices, laptop bags and keyrings too. Read more here. 

The Marina Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

    Remax

    A Hong Kong brand, Remax sells everything from sleek on-ear headphones and quirky phone covers to power banks, Bluetooth speakers, USB cables, regular earphones and more at budget prices. We also found cool stuff like portable table-top fans, mobile cooling fans, lamps for your study, soundbars, waterproof speakers, blenders and USB cables that can be worn as bracelets here. 

    The Marina Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

      Spar

      Also located on the lower ground floor of The Marina Mall, Spar Hypermarket is loaded with all your daily essentials like groceries, crockery, cutlery, stationery, home decor, ethnic and casual wear, gift items and more, all at budget prices. The store is huge, and options are aplenty. 

      The Marina Mall, Lower Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

      The Body Shop

      Tried and tested, The Body Shop in The Marina Mall stocks fresh supply of curated hampers, lip scrubs, body lotions, perfumes and facial creams. The haircare range and cosmetic range is extensive too. 

      The Marina Mall, Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

      Health & Glow

      Popular for stocking all the drugstore cosmetics, Health & Glow outlet in The Marina Mall has plenty of stock when it comes to cosmetics from brands like Faces Canada, Lakme, Colorbar, Maybelline, Lotus and more. We also found the beauty accessories collection to be quite extensive, with the staff patiently walking you through each product. 

      The Marina Mall, Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

        Miniso

        All you knick-knack lovers can head straight to Miniso in The Marina Mall to score some awesome and colourful finds. Aromatic cosmetics, home essentials in pastel hues, futuristic-looking stationery, funky handbags and comfy flip-flops are what we loved the most at this store. 

        The Marina Mall, Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

        Bata

        A household name, Bata in The Marina Mall has quite a few options in the sneakers range for both men, women and kids. The ballerinas and wedges are worth checking out too. We even found really comfy flats and fancy sling bags here. 

        The Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

        Kushal's Fashion

        A one-stop jewellery shop, Kushal's Fashion in The Marina Mall is huge, stocking jewellery for all your dressy occasions. Jhumkas, necklaces, bracelets, danglers, statement chaandbalis, intricate pendant sets - you can take your pick from a whole myriad of options. 

        The Marina Mall, 1st Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

        Chumbak

        Quirky, colourful with a lot of fun Indian motifs, Chumbak here spoils you for choice. Phone cases, dresses, shirts, watches, home decor, pop-art plates, stationery, cutlery and a refreshing range of body care products are on offer. Good luck trying to choose from what you really need and love. 
        The Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

        M Store

        A home essentials store, M Store is perfect for all those looking to shop on a budget. Planters, mirrors, toys, board games, sunglasses, laundry boxes, cutlery, imported snacks and other groceries, you can get them all at pocket-friendly prices here. The home decor range is particularly rad. 

        The Marina Mall, 1st Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          Peora

          If jewellery is what you're out for, head straight to Peora. Featuring statement rings, earrings, necklaces, chokers and hand-harnesses made with semi-precious stones along with kundan, polki, pearls and AD stones - this place can help you make a statement. We found the bridal kundan jewellery collection to be especially spectacular here. 

          The Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          Crossword

          If stationery and books are what you're looking at to get lost into, you can go straight to Crossword in The Marina Mall. While the store in moderately big, the variety here doesn't disappoint and lets you pick from books and DVDs across genres like romance fiction, history, kids, philosophy and more. 

          The Marina Mall, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          Archies

          If gifts or cute knick-knacks is something you fancy, Archies in The Marina Mall lets you pick from an array of options. Corny 'I LOVE YOU' cards, cutesy birthday and anniversary cards, colourful journals, stuffed toys, pens, crystal showpieces, photo frames, albums, perfumes, chocolates - there's something for every budget here. 
          The Marina Mall, 2nd Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          Smily Kiddos

          A stationery store for kids, Smily Kiddos packs quite a personality featuring vibrant and quirky backpacks, lunch boxes, pencil cases, slings, pen holders, watches, slap bands, pens, books and more. With stars, unicorns, rainbows, cupcakes and space shuttles printed across all their merch, even we couldn't resist the thought of buying something for ourselves. 

          The Marina Mall, 2nd Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          Femiga

          A Hong Kong-based accessories brand for women, Femiga has a lot of chic and elegant bags and shoes. Platform heels, kitten heels, mules, brogues, sneakers, pumps, sandals, sling bags, backpacks, bucket bags, handbags - there's a lot for you to choose from. They've got stoles, perfumes and pens too. 

          The Marina Mall, 2nd Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          Mas & Sam

          Offering luxury leather goods, Mas & Sam is another brand you must check out for statement bags and shoes for both men and women. From leather jackets and formal shoes to boots, heels, sandals and ballerinas, the leather craftsmanship across all their merch is commendable. Their bags variety is our fave featuring slings, handheld bags, wallets and laptop bags. 

          The Marina Mall, 2nd Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          Build-A-Bear Workshop

          Yes! The Marina Mall has a Build-A-Bear Workshop store, and it lets you - try guessing - build your own teddy bear! From basic bunnies to Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon you get to choose how you want to style your teddy and watch it get stuffed right before your eyes. Read more here. 
          The Marina Mall, 2nd Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

          Wildcraft

          For all travel gear, Wildcraft is where you must first head to, if you're in The Marina Mall. Laptop bags, campus sling bags, duffles, haulers, rucksacks, sleeping tents, sandals, shoes, boots, messenger bags, trolley backpacks - this place has it all. 

          The Marina Mall, 1st Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

            Zimson

            Fancy watches? Zimson has two stores set up in The Marina Mall featuring a curated collection of watches across brands like Omega, Tag Heuer, Longines, Tissot and many more. You can also find some pens, perfumes and sunglasses here. 

            The Marina Mall, Ground Floor, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Egattur, Chennai

