This Popular Italian Place Offers Best Sourdough Pizzas & Classic Tiramisu

Nolita is an Italian restaurant that specializes in sourdough pizzas. It is located in a peaceful spot tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Nungambakkam. Its ambience gives you the feel of an idyllic Mediterranean cafe with outdoor seaters. For the salads and antipasti, we had Caprese salad followed by jalapeños croquettes. The Combination of basil, pesto sauce, and cherry tomatoes was amazing. The croquettes were crispy and had the right amount of jalapeños. For the mains, we had pizza, lasagna, and pasta. The pizza we had was white pizza with mushrooms, jalapeños and goat cheese. It was worth the try and the dough was spot on! The lasagna and pasta (lemon cream and tarragon) weren't as delighting as the salad and pizza. So, I recommend you to try out the pizzas alone for the main. Dessert was the highlight of the meal. We had Tiramisu. The good old classic paired up with a cup of cappuccino did not let me down. It was the creamiest and the mascarpone cream balanced out the bitterness of the coffee. Dessert doesn't end here. It continued with a Warm chocolate Tarta. The warm chocolate melting in my mouth just enhanced my weekend mood!