From Exclusive Kalamkari Sarees To Organic Beauty Products, The Merch At This Boutique Is Simply Lit!

Love handmade stuff? Then you must check out Jullaaha Boutique in Anna Nagar. Started by Jayadevi Cholayil, a social entrepreneur, this boutique features contemporary fashion and ayurvedic body care products, all made by destitute women, trained by Cholayail herself. The moment you step into the store, your eyes are met with some bold prints adorning the sarees and salwars that occupy the ground floor of this two-storey boutique. Beautiful blockprint and batik sarees, rustic soft silks, subtle georgettes, and organic cotton sarees, all handcrafted and painted using vegetable dyes fill up the racks. We also found lovely hand- painted Sumo silk sarees featuring intricate murals, leaves and other Indian motifs starting INR 4000. But it’s the Kalamkari designs here that bowled us over. Found across sarees, kurtis and even clutches and bags, the Kalamkari prints here are truly one-of-a-kind and come in a variety of patterns and colours, all made with organic dyes. The patchwork Kalamkari sarees, in particular, won our hearts with its intricate designing and finishing. We also found Jullaaha’s body care products on the ground floor. Featuring an extensive range of tinted lip balms, shampoos, scrubs, hair dyes and bold red lipsticks, made with natural ingredients, the entire rack is worth checking out. Our favourite was the bathing bars that are mildly aromatic and come in varieties like sandal & saffron, melon & aloe vera etc. Right by the side of the staircase that leads to the second floor, Jullaaha also has a huge glass shelf that encases an extensive collection of ethnic and statement jewellery. Chokers with semi-precious stones, pearl chains, oxidized silver necklaces and rings, jhumkas, metallic kadas - you can choose from an array of options. As for the second floor, Jullaaha continues to dazzle you with its sarees but it’s all about chanderi and raw silk there. We also found some rich organza sarees there that come in muted colours and can totally make you stand out at any occasion. You can even pair them with a contrasting blouse or get one designed at Jullaaha itself. Not just blouses, this boutique also gives you the option to customize your sarees, where you can show them murals or other patterns of your choice and they can get them painted on the sarees. How cool is that? Also, three cheers for women power, guys!