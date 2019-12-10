Head To This Store To Find Quirky Handicrafts And Collectables For Your Home

For all those looking for pretty collectables and offbeat handicrafts for your home, we just found this paradise at KK Nagar which you have to check out! Junkaholic is a one-roof shop where you'll find antiques, wooden sculptures paintings and tables. Remember the apothecary table from F.R.I.E.N.D.S? Well, we found one similar to that! With plenty of drawers and a classic finish, this will look perfect in your study!

Our favourite was the resting buddha figurine for your table or the showcase. This tiny brass figure is flawless and you can get it with the brass sitting buddha as a set. You could also find quirky-printed wall-hangings, chopping boards and wooden wall art. Junkaholic also has painted, terracotta vases and bowls which can be used to store edibles in the kitchen. The large antique plates and bowls to keep keys and the large, well-detailed wooden boats are their signature items.

Junkaholic also sells fashion jewellery made of German silver, oxidised silver, American diamonds, Zirconia CZ Stones and sterling silver. Our favourites were the jumki earrings and the matching necklace sets. The silver collection and the colourful stone pendants are pretty attractive. We also loved the dream-catchers, which can be found in plenty here. All in all, if you're looking to design your room/house with antique and quirky items, this is the place to head to!