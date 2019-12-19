Clutter Free & Cutting Edge: The Footwear From This Brand Is So Comfortable, It's A Vacation For Your Feet!

Kaal Kilo is a double meaning brand. (Not in the perverted sense, those of you who thought like that). Sruthilaya Subiksha and Anusha Meenakshi, the designers of the brand have played around with the Tamil word - kaal - which means foot and quarter. Also, the first footwear they tried weighed 250 grams. The idea was born when the duo was looking for an alternative to flip-flops. Something that doesn't give out lazy vibes, provides comfort, and doesn't burn a hole in our pockets, says Sruthi.



The duo has come out with nine different collections that are different and are winning points for their colourful and sturdy straps and soft soles. A play on colours is what they concentrate on, as opposed to adding more elements to the styles. Their footwear is clean, fresh and colourful. The under sole is hard rubber and the coloured soles are Ultrasuede - a synthetic version of suede. The straps are mostly leather with PU coming into play when they can't find the right colour. So now you know why this footwear is so desirable?



Our favourite form their collection is the Marina line (denim looking sole and colourful straps).

Comfortable men's footwear is hard to find and equally expensive. To ease your pain, the designer duo also has a men's collection (quirky raw collection and then the cocoa).