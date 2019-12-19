Add Some Bling To Your Casa With Glam Lights From This Label

This store in Teynampet is one of two, the label has in the city. Famous for their indoor and outdoor lighting solutions, Kaiyaan is a town favourite for classy lighting designs to add the perfect bling to your space. What caught our eye, were their various beautifully handcrafted lamps, tempting us to go into the store.

Once inside, we found elegant floor and table lamps that range from INR 3000 onwards. They come with metal and wooden frames that are crafted using in-house designs. We liked their collection of contemporary hanging lights too made using objects like wine bottles and metal cycle rims. Kaiyaan Lights even offers a collection of rechargeable wireless lights that you can use anywhere.

We are fans of their handcrafted wooden pendant suspended lights that give that antique look to the place. Kaiyaan also offers a range of outdoor lights which includes bollards, wall lights and ground lights, which are perfect to line a garden or backyard and give off those romantic feels. Their outdoor lights range from INR 1500 to INR 4500. You can even get customized outdoor lights for additional charges.