Embrace The Wild At The Second Largest Wildlife Reserve In The State

Home to many other species, this wildlife reserve is a combination of two sanctuaries and covers an area of 895 square kilometres. With 79 leopards and 123 sloth bears, the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve is the second-largest protected area in the state. The Agasthyamalai Biosphere Reserve, which is a part of the inter-state sanctuary, is one of the five centres of biodiversity and endemism in India.

The KMTR ecotourism department offers boarding and activities at various locations across the reserve. They offer dormitories as well as cottages, whose prices range from INR 350 to INR 2950. The Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve even offer treks to two waterfalls and hikes to six viewpoints within the sanctuary. Prices for these activities range between INR 150 to INR 250 per person.

The ecotourism department even organises safaris and educational tours for large groups (maybe it’s time to have that family picnic you’ve been waiting to plan). The Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve allocates a private guide to a group upon request, so don’t hesitate to have a nice schooling session in the middle of the jungle, because we will guarantee that your kids would love it better than school.