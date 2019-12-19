Hmm Tasty! This Store In Mogappair Bakes And Sells Traditional Kerala Snacks

If you are one of those who love bingeing on traditional snacks, then gear up for some coconut oil clad chips and more at Kalavara - Traditional Kerala Shop in Mogappair. They specialise in making snacks that are all the way from Mallu land. You will find bakes, chips and even evening/ afternoon treats to eat there. Perhaps parcel some home as well!

Talking about our all-time favourite, Kalavara Traditional Kerala Shop makes nethram chips or as we know it, banana chips which have some ripe yellow colour shining out along with the fragrance of pure coconut oil. You can customise it according to the spices you want or stick to the classic flavour. If you want some other variation of bananas, you could go for pazham pori as well. It is made out of plantain or ripe banana and is covered with maida before being fried in coconut oil! You will simply love it. They serve it with chutney and even ketchup!

Kalavara Traditional Kerala Shop also serves freshly made rice or millet puttu with kadala curry. Boy, it makes for a filling evening snack! If you are a person who enjoys a cup of tea, then you could grab a few pappadvada to go with it as well. The flavours of thick, crispy pappads fried with rice coating in contrast with the milkiness of the tea will make your evening. If you are in for something sweet, they will serve you some steaming sweet Calicut style halwa! Drool-worthy, isn't it?