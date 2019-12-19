Make Saree Draping An Everyday Phenomenon Thanks To This Label

If you have been following VJ Anjana's show on television, you would know that she sported a saree every Friday for her show. That's how much she adores sarees. So it was no surprise that the young mother would also jump on to the Instagram bandwagon and start her own label. She has partnered with her sister-in-law, Divya, and their saree label is called Kkanakadhara Drapes.

Anjana sources sarees from weavers directly and releases sarees in batches. Her first batch was a bunch of silk cotton sarees which were sourced from weaves from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. The duo plan to theme every batch based on - fabric and pattern of the sarees. They are looking at themes like budget-friendly, kalamkari, ikat, pure silks, tussars, etc. The silk cotton sarees were priced from INR 2,500.

The idea behind the label is to encourage women to wear more sarees and make it an everyday phenomenon. Anjana will soon be announcing about her second batch of sarees.