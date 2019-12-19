Hoard Up On Budget Footwear At This T Nagar Store

You’re probably aware of the kitchenware available at Kanchi Plaza in T Nagar. Here’s another reason to go - they’ve got a whole floor dedicated to just shoes. If you’re looking for affordable footwear because you’re living on a budget (and you’d rather spend money on more pairs of shoes that just one), Kanchi Plaza is a great option. They’ve got men and women’s footwear starting INR 200. Choose from ballerinas, juttis, peep toes, wedges, and good old flip flops. These start from INR 300 and ideally, no two pieces of footwear look the same. If you shop for shoes frequently and love to explore different kinds of footwear, head to this store. Coming to the men’s section, Kanchi Plaza's got office shoes starting INR 500. We found brogues, oxfords and a huge bunch of loafers in plain colours. For those men who like open-cut footwear, this store has a bunch of sandals and shoes to choose from. Crocs and flip flops are aplenty, and you can find sports shoes and running shoes here. Even if you’re not a shopper, head here to uncover awesome deals!