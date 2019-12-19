Slay Your Ethnic Game With Designer Ensembles Straight From Punjab At This Egmore Boutique

Just like its name suggests, Khahish (Hindi for heart’s desire), is a boutique that can make all your ethnic desires and wishes come true. Located in Alsa Mall’s basement, this boutique features outfits with interesting cuts and craftsmanship of workers from Punjab. Beautiful shararas, full-length gowns in subtle shades of pinks, blues, yellows, and greens fill up the store, with ivory being the favourite one here. We particularly loved the short kurtas with dhoti skirts and the linen collection here. Starting from about INR 4000, these make for great festive and wedding wear. We also loved the sheen fabric gowns with cape sleeves, silk kurtas and full-length georgette anarkalis that come with aari work, crochet detailing, silk embroidery, pipework and more. Available in multiple sizes and colours, these can further be altered to give you the right fit. Khahish also offers an extensive collection of duppattas with intricate embroidery, resham and aari work in more than fifty colours including golden net duppattas to add an element of grandeur to your outfit. These start from just INR 350 and can go up to INR 1500. We also loved their bottomwear collection which includes patialas, dhoti pants, shararas, straight cut pants and leggings. Starting from INR 1000, these too come with beautiful embroidery and are available in multiple sizes and fabrics like linen, cotton, rayon, muslin and more.