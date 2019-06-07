From Resin Jewellery To Party Favours, This Gifting Service Is Lit Af!

Wanna make someone's day special? Then check out Ki Artworks on Instagram. Started seven years ago, Ki Artworks is an online gifting service that can customise anything you want to the T. Hampers, invites handcrafted gifts, party favours - these guys do it all. We loved the polymer clay miniatures that they make. Dolls, food items, accessories - these guys can create a mini-version of anything and everything, giving full attention to the smallest detail.

Ki Artworks also does lovely customised fridge-magnets. Ranging from four inches, these can go up to ten inches in length and you can get anything printed on them. They also do lovely accessories like resin-based pendants, rings, brooches, all with paintings of your choice. Prices for these start from about INR 450. You can also gift artsy hair accessories like bun clips, hair clips and more with Ki Artworks.

Looking for customised hampers and return gifts? From weddings favours to birthday party return gifts, Ki Artworks does it all. Whatever may be the theme of the occasion, these guys can customise everything from the invite to the decor to match it. Their D-I-Y party decor essentials are a huge hit among customers and include toppers, buntings, props and more. Their MDF boxes with decoupage, in particular, are quite stunning and can be used for packing returns, curating hamper contents and more. All in all, be it any occasion or a sweet gesture you're looking to make, with a little help from these guys, you sure can bring a smile to anyone's face!