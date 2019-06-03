Ladies! There's A New Designer Store In Town And It Looks Fab!

A newly opened showroom, Kiara in Adambakkam offers Indian wear suitable for all occasions. Bandhani, line work, zardozi, brocades - you can find all the popular elements of Indian fashion here at this store. From lehengas and gowns to salwar suits, you can choose from an alluring mix of colours, patterns, prints and more. Their semi-stitched salwar materials are simply rad and come in hues of mustards, beige, blush pink, mint green and more.

You can also pick beautiful gowns here. Their ivory, self-work gown with attached dupatta has our heart for the sheer elegance it exudes. Perfect for weddings, this one is a show-stealer! Kiara also has some really pretty, ready-to-pick salwar suits. Straight cut pants, pastel kurtas and matching dupattas make up this set and we just love how chic they look.

Their crop tops and skirts are also quite enticing. With colour schemes inclined more towards contrasting hues put together, these can make you stand out at any occasion. You can also find dreamy lehengas here for both brides and bridesmaids in pastel hues and earthy tones. All in all, this store has managed to make a great, first impression as we can't wait to see what else it will bring to the table!