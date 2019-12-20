We Just Found A One Stop Shop For All The Musicians Out There!

This cool store in KK Nagar, started making sounds from 2010. For ten years, Krish Musicals have been closely linked to the music industry, as they evolved from selling traditional acoustic instruments, to modern, high-tech, state-of-the-art instruments and equipment. We even found some of the best electric guitars brands, including Gibson, Yamaha, Fender and Epiphone here. If you're looking for the right instrument, simply head there and staff there will happily guide you with their recommendations.

Krish Musicals also sells quality music/audio post-production equipment of international brands. They also help in customising the equipment according to your needs and budget. They are always connected with international manufacturers and distributors to keep you updated about the latest trends and technologies. You can find mics, studio monitors, mixers, cables and processors too. If you're looking to take your movie or music experience to the next level, check out their home audio systems from global brands like Boss, Pioneer DJ, Marantz and Denon.

We even found some amazing keyboards, saxophones and drum sets that were available at decent prices. Head to Krish Musicals now and interact with the friendly staff, who will guide you in finding the right instrument, without burning a hole in your pocket.

