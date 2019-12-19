Ladies! This New Jewellery Store Is Acing The Bling Game!

Jewellery lovers! There's a new bling shop in town and it's one you must check out. Present in Raipur and Bangalore, Laida Jewellery has set up its first brick and mortar store in Chennai and we cannot take our eyes off the beautiful jewellery it has on offer. An online jewellery store, Laida Jewellery has all kinds of fashionable, imitation jewellery. From classic Indian jewellery to modern designer jewellery, you can find baubles for every outfit of your choice. Rings, bracelets, chokers, studs, danglers, jhumkas - they have it all with basic studs starting from about INR 800. We love their modern jewellery that comes with cute heart pendants that are perfect for that work to wine look. Laida Jewellery's chokers are also quite alluring and come with Kundan, pearl and American diamond detailing. We also loved their platinum plated blue and white zircon necklace that can help you nail that elegant, evening look. They also have beautiful rings and bangles. Laida Jewellery also has statement nosepins, anklets, hand harnesses and maang tikkas. Their cluster and danglers are also worth checking out as they exude some serious glam. Prices for these start from about INR 1600.