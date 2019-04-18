Night Owls! Binge Happy With This List Of Late Night Food Places In Chennai

If midnight munching is your thing, we have some good news. From biriyani to pizza and shakes, get your dose of midnight munchies with this list of late night food places in Chennai.

Chetta’s Buttermilk

More popular among the party goers, Chetta’s Buttermilk serves up the most delicious buttermilk in the city. Seasoned with raw mango, boondhi, peanuts and ginger, this buttermilk is sold specially from 9 pm up till 4 am in the morning. You can also snack on some vegetable and paneer puffs, hot samosas and horlicks here if you’re looking for something filling.

Street Food

Chetta Buttermilk

4.5

Murugesan Complex Road, Thousand Lights West, Nungambakkam, Chennai

New Andhra Meals Hotel

Offering authentic Andhra delicacies like Podi-Neyyi Annam (gun powder with ghee and rice), Chaaru, Andhra Fish Pulav, Guntur Chicken, New Andhra Meals can totally satiate your Dinner 2.0 cravings like nobody’s business. Serving up till 2 AM, you can head there in the night or even get the food home delivered.

Casual Dining

New Andhra Meals Hotel

3.9

102/42, Sir Thyagaraya Road, Pondy Bazaar, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

MaMa Shop Madras Mazzeh

Known for offering god-like food at ungodly hours’, MaMa Shop Madras Mazzeh has become quite popular for its drool-worthy dishes. Open up till 3 am, you must try their Ice Milos, Maggi Goreng, chicken biryani and shawarma. As for the vegetarians, you can gorge on their  paneer tikka, hummus pita, fried rice and even curd rice.

Fast Food Restaurants

The MaMa Shop

3.9

111, 1st Street, Shanthi Colony, Anna Nagar, Chennai

Roll Baby Roll

With their flaky, crunchy kathi rolls with yummy fillings, Roll Baby Roll, a takeway joint, has been winning many a hearts. Comprising options like Chicken Roll Dilli Istyle, Chicken Roll Kalcutta Istyle, Panner Tikka Rolls and more, you can put your midnight hunger to rest with their gob-smacking desi flavours that are available from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Fast Food Restaurants

Roll Baby Roll

4.3

55, TTK Road, Alwarpet, Chennai

Kapao

Another takeway/delivery joint, Kapao serves to-die-for snacks up till 2 am. From vegetarian and chicken momos to stir fry rice bowls and pizzas, you can snack on some seriously-good food here.

Fast Food Restaurants

Kapao Dos

4.2

Wellingdon Estate, 32-A, Opp. Ethiraj College, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, Chennai

Mathsya

An iconic restaurant, Mathsya has some great Udipi style food and North Indian food on its menu. Serving up till midnight, you can choose to head to the restaurant or get food delivered to your doorstep. Their desi Chinese dishes are also quite tasty.

Casual Dining

Mathsya

4.1

53/26, 1st Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, Chennai

