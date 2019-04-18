Night Owls! Binge Happy With This List Of Late Night Food Places In Chennai

More popular among the party goers, Chetta’s Buttermilk serves up the most delicious buttermilk in the city. Seasoned with raw mango, boondhi, peanuts and ginger, this buttermilk is sold specially from 9 pm up till 4 am in the morning. You can also snack on some vegetable and paneer puffs, hot samosas and horlicks here if you’re looking for something filling.

