Planning A Vacay? Hoard Up On Backpacks, Duffel Bags & Travel Pouches At Budget Prices Here.

Whether you travel for months at a stretch or do short weekend getaways, you need the right bag for the occasion. And our love for slick backpacks usually burns a hole in our pocket. We found a store in T Nagar where you can be loyal to your fave brands but at factory prices. Leather Touch in T Nagar is like a mini-factory by itself - the whole store is filled with bags. Here, you can get backpacks, hobo bags, handbags, messenger bags, duffel bags, and totes. This store is the best place to shop for bags you can take for travelling. The duffel bags are pretty basic with single colours, but are priced from INR 900. These bags have more that five chambers and compartments, perfect for those quick holidays. The backpacks come in two sizes - standard and large, and if you love backpacks, you’re going to love the collection here. Belts, buttons, and buckles, they’ve got ‘em all! We found brands like Sonnet, American Tourister, and Safari, so hurry!