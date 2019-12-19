Give Your Home The Next Level Look With This Home Decor Brand In Gopalapuram

The eccentric cushion covers displayed in their window made us look twice as we walked past the store in Gopalapuram. Level Next Furnishings starts you off at cushions and takes you through a whole range of home products only to leave you wanting to move into this home decor store that stocks it all.

No doubt, the cushion covers were our favorites, however, we couldn’t get our eyes off the classy curtains and table linen they had to offer. With patterns ranging from bold to abstract, Level Next Furnishings offers a wide range of options you can choose from. We wanted to grab their carpets and rugs and run because we wanted them all! Their Damask and Fleur De Lis patterns stood out and we can't wait to see them in our homes

Next Level Furnishings has some cray upholstery and wallpaper designs to jazz up your room with. We particularly loved their floral and elephant art designs. Don’t forget to watch out for any contemporary designs because they rarely stock some but the ones they do are to die for.