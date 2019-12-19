CSK Wall Art & Barrels: Drinks And Be Merry At This New 3-Floor Restobar In Mylapore

The next time you want to either go dancing at a pub with good music or spend time with bae over a quiet dinner, head to Libarrel in Mylapore. This restobar has three floors and is great for both loud, boozy nights and intimate, quiet dinners. The first floor has sports-themed wall art, and we love the CSK booth because #YellowForever. The second floor at Libarrel has a barrel-themed pub - brown counters, and booths with dim lighting. The last floor has a rooftop restaurant with good views. We started off with batter-fried corn balls with dips and they were bite-sized and delish. Try the baby corn and mushroom with salt and pepper if you want to get something light and spicy. It comes with an orange dip which is both sweet and spicy. You can try non-veg starters like Beer Chicken Strips and Mustard Chicken Tikka. For main course, we had the noodles with sautéed cauliflower. The portion was just enough, and we liked how crunchy the florets were. Meat lovers, try the chicken momos which are tender and cooked to perfection, and the smell is heavenly. They also have small plates (with rice or noodles) and shawarmas, too. Dessert was the best - the tiramisu with a dollop of ice cream and dusted cocoa powder is a treat to the senses. Get the Pick Me Up and Bloody Mary for a legendary meal! From rad decor to yum food, Libarrel guarantees a visit.