This Home-Run Library For Kids Is Adorable & Has 2K+ Imported Books For Your Tiny Tots To Read

We discovered a children's library operating out a home in Anna Nagar West. Libros is a kid's library and activity centre and has been around for 2 years now. It's a very low-key place, which is why you may not have heard of it until now, but they've got a great collection of exclusive children's books. The owner, Archana has set up a library which not only looks adorbs but also has 2,000+ books for children above the age of five. The books are mostly imported and you'll find books from several Indian authors and publishers. They've also got iconic storybooks from international authors. Among the books, we found Uncle Leo's Adventures, Ivy + Bean, The Rhyming Rabbit, and The Uncorker Of Ocean Bottles. Most of these books are rare collections and it's hard to find them in other bookstores in the city. Libros also has books for teens, and while you can expect the classic teenage-vampire-werewolves kind of novels, the fiction and non-fiction books include authors like Lisa Graff and Jacqueline Woodson. We found books like As Brave As You, A Tangle Of Knots, and The War That Saved My Life among others. There isn't a space to hang out there and read, but you can get a subscription starting INR 700 and pick up six books at a time. The library functions from 10am-5pm from Monday to Friday. However, since it's better to call and check before you head there.