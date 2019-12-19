Peeps! The Kids Fashion At This Home-Run Boutique Is Simply Outstanding!

Looking to shop some clothes for you little ones? You must check out Lilliput Lane in Kilpauk. A home-run boutique, this place has been offering stunning kids wear and styling celebrity kids for a long time now. Featuring imported clothes from Hong Kong, you can find the choicest ensembles for kids here. We particularly loved the dresses at Lilliput Lane. Comprising beautiful pastel hues with lovely embroidery and smocking, these can make your little ones look like absolute divas. Prices for these start from about INR 1450. We also found aww-worthy skirts and t-shirts here. Available with delicately-crafted patches and hand embroidery, these are all one of a kind and perfect for birthdays and festive wear. You can also find lovely summery dresses, Peter pan collared slip-ons and denim shorts here. Lilliput Lane also has some cool stuff for guys. Their character-themed tees are a hit among clients and loved by boys too. Prices for these also start from about INR 1300. You can also pick some shorts and pants here. Although a little pricey, each outfit here is unique and can make your boys look like the studs they are.