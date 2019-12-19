Here’s Why Limelite Remains To Be A Chennaiite’s Go-To Salon Even Today!

Chennai’s got tons of salons right from budget options like Naturals to luxe ones like Vurve and Wink, but Limelite remains #1 on most Chennai peeps list. Limelite has been a spa and salon brand that has been around for a few years now.

It is the kind of salon that’s always up for experimenting, need a funky blend of blue, purple, and pink in your hair? They will deliver! Their wide range of services for women covers everything including styling, hair spa, facials, and body care services like waxing, bleaching, and massages. Their waxing services are one of the best as they’ve got everything from Avocado Butter hard wax to Green Apple liposoluble wax.

Besides ladies, Limelite is definitely a go-to salon even for men - you can get your snip snap quickly and at budget prices too! This is one of the few salons that has waxing and manicure/pedicure services for men, and they’ve got a huge demand for their hair colouring services which are priced from INR 1,500. They’ve got a ton of bridal make-up and hair services for both men and women, and a huge bonus is their price range which is pretty affordable compared to other salons in Chennai. Add to that their frequent discounts and deals and you’re sorted!