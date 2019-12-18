Ekkattuthangal

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Ekkattuthangal

Co-Working Spaces
image - Smartworks
Co-Working Spaces

Smartworks

Looking for a Workplace To Further Your Dreams? Check out Smartworks Chennai!
Ekkattuthangal
Community Groups
image - Chennai Parkour
Community Groups

Chennai Parkour

Free-Running, Flips & Twists: Get Fit With This Super Cool Parkour Group In Chennai
Ekkattuthangal
Fine Dining
image - Vasco's - Hilton
Fine Dining

Vasco's - Hilton

Sunday Brunch With A View: Stuff Your Face At One Of Chennai's Best Brunch Spreads
Guindy
Travel Services
image - Hygge Journeys
Travel Services

Hygge Journeys

This Start-Up Offers Comedy Shows During Treks Across South India
Jafferkhanpet
Boutiques
image - Berachah Designing & Tailoring
Boutiques

Berachah Designing & Tailoring

Ladies! The Gowns At This Boutique Are What Dreams Are Made Of!
Nesapakkam
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Ashok Nagar
Clothing Stores
image - Greenleaf Clothing
Clothing Stores

Greenleaf Clothing

It’s Tees, Jeans And More At This Store For Men In St. Thomas Mount
St Thomas Mount
Pubs
image - Sherlock's Pub
Pubs

Sherlock's Pub

Have You Been To This Brit-Style Pub Yet?
St Thomas Mount
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Idlies
Fast Food Restaurants

Idlies

Seppangkezhangu Fries, Podi Idlies & Other Nostalgia Inducing Dishes At This Ashok Nagar Joint
Ashok Nagar
Religious Establishments
image - St. Thomas Mount
Religious Establishments

St. Thomas Mount

Get The Best Panoramic View Of The City Here
Ramapuram
Dessert Parlours
image - Waf Bites
Dessert Parlours

Waf Bites

We Found Decadent, Superhero-Themed Waffles At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Good Tummee
Fast Food Restaurants

Good Tummee

Foodies! Snack On Classic Junk Food Guilt-Free At This Eatery
K K Nagar
Department Stores
image - Vimala Supermarket
Department Stores

Vimala Supermarket

Broke But Gotta Get Provisions? We Found An Awesome Place For You Special Ones
K K Nagar
Dessert Parlours
image - Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola
Dessert Parlours

Fabelle Chocolate Boutique - ITC Grand Chola

Must-Try: The Ghana Milk Chocolate Mousse With Caramel & Banana Creme At Fabelle Chocolate Boutique
Guindy
Cafes
image - Stories Library Cafe
Cafes

Stories Library Cafe

Booklovers & Foodies, Have You Been To This 18-Year-Old Library/Cafe Yet?
K K Nagar
Fine Dining
image - Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola
Fine Dining

Royal Vega - ITC Grand Chola

Pretty Scrumptious Dishes Directly From The Royal Kitchens Of India!
Guindy
Clothing Stores
image - Bad Boyz
Clothing Stores

Bad Boyz

Men, Score Branded Belts & Clothes At This Store
K K Nagar
Musical Instrument Stores
image - Krish Musicals
Musical Instrument Stores

Krish Musicals

We Just Found A One Stop Shop For All The Musicians Out There!
K K Nagar
Handicrafts Stores
image - Junkaholic
Handicrafts Stores

Junkaholic

Head To This Store To Find Quirky Handicrafts And Collectables For Your Home
K K Nagar
Gift Shops
image - Gifts Addict
Gift Shops

Gifts Addict

Buy Personalised Caricatures And Custom Invites At This Quirky Gift Place
K K Nagar
Home Services
image - 24 Care At Car Wash
Home Services

24 Care At Car Wash

Car Washes Are Old School Now With This Service Bringing The Wash To Your Doorstep
Ramapuram
Fast Food Restaurants
image - BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque
Fast Food Restaurants

BBQ Bro's - The Backyard Barbeque

Head Over To This Restaurant For Some Authentic Barbecue Dishes
Ashok Nagar
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Ekkattuthangal?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE