Delivery Services
Delivery Services

Tiffin Room

Gorge On South Indian, Chinese & Tandoori Food At This Eatery In Thoraipakkam!
Food Stores
Food Stores

Uzhavu Organic

Farm Fresh! Stock Up On Your Grocery With Products From This Store In Medavakkam
Medavakkam
Sports Venues
Sports Venues

STEP126

Urban Farming To Play Dates, There's A Lot You Can Do At This Space
Sithalapakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Cascade

For Good Old, Greasy Indian Chinese Fare, The Cascade Still Remains Boss
Medavakkam
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Ruffle Trends

Get Your Perfect Saree Match From This Label!
Sithalapakkam
Tourist Attractions
Tourist Attractions

Arasankazhani Lake

Peeps, Did You Know About This Secret Lake In Chennai
Gyms
Gyms

Fit Rock Arena

Scale New Heights & Get Your Fitness Fix At This Rock Climbing Gym In Pallinkarai
Pallikaranai
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Jus Pure

Get Healthy And Fresh Cold-Pressed Juices And Smoothie Bowls From This Cool Brand
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Madurai Mutton Curry

This New Eatery Is Offering Exclusive Madurai Style Mutton Dishes, Including Meat For Breakfast
Sholinganallur
Bakeries
Bakeries

CK’s Cafe & Bakery

Have You Tried This Insanely Yum Popcorn Shake Yet?
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

The Black Pearl

Ahoy! Dine With Jack Sparrow And Davy Jones At This Pirate-Themed Restaurant In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Toy Stores
Toy Stores

Woody Toy Store

Give Your Tiny Tots The Joy Of Games With Eco-friendly Toys From This Store In Pallikaranai
Pallikaranai
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Smile Please Studio & Gifts

Click And Gift Pretty Knick Knacks For Your Lovies With This Studio In Sholinganallur
Sholinganallur
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

New Pattukottai Kamatchi Mess

OMR Peeps, Lunch Is Now Sorted With This Chettinad Mess In Your Vicinity
Karapakkam
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants

Tosai

Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Karapakkam
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Paradise

You Haven't Had Biryani If You Haven't Eaten At This Legendary Hyderabadi Restaurant
Karapakkam
Boutiques
Boutiques

Shaams

This Boutique Is Doing A Stellar Job With Embroidery And Stones. Check It Out!
Karapakkam
Gift Shops
Gift Shops

Impressions Forever

Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
Casual Dining

Onesta

Unlimited Pizzas At Just INR 299!
Semmencherry
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores

Iraivi

Ladies, Look Like An Angel With Garments From This Showroom In Sembakkam
Sembakkam
