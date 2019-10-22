Forget Pondy And Mahabs! Plan A Quick Getaway To These Destinations Near Chennai For Long Weekends!

Long weekends are everyone's favourite. And if you're the kind who just needs an excuse to pack your bags and wander off, this list of quick getaway destinations near Chennai can be your go-to. Read on. You can thank us later.
Pulicat
Located less than two hours from Chennai, Pulicat is well-known for its lake and bird sanctuary. You can see thousands of migratory birds here, including flamingos, ducks, herons and storks! The other attraction in Pulicat is the Dutch cemetery which archaeologists claim was used before the year 1656! You can see old tombstones here as well as the ruins of Dutch fort and church!
Chandragiri
History buffs, you will love this one. A small village in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Chandragiri offers magnificent palaces and a marvellous Chandragiri Fort dating back centuries. Having maintained itself beautifully all through these years, you will definitely go back in time here. All you need to do is take out three and a half hours, and you'll be witnessing the greatness of Vijayanagara empire unfold before you.
Yelagiri
This hill station is about five hours away from Chennai and offers amazing weather, beautiful vistas, and lush greenery. The 11 hairpin bends that one has to go up to get to Yelagiri are an experience in and of itself. You can also try out adventure sports here.
Mysore
Steeped in rich culture and history, Mysore is another destination you can head to with your folks. The weather is pleasant, food drool-worthy and the landscape dotted with opulent palaces, exquisite gardens and stunning temples. 6 hours is all you need to get there.
Tharangambadi
Also located about 6 hours from the city, Tranquebar or Tharangambadi is a beachside colonial town filled with buildings from the yesteryears – the Danish museum, the Jerusalem Church and Fort Dansborg (sea-facing for) among others. However, we love the gorgeous sea here, which has the cleanest sand and also the beaches here that make for a peaceful getaway.
Horsley Hills
Just four hours away, in Andhra Pradesh, Horsley Hills has beautiful mountains around the hilltop where you can have a cute picnic, relax, or walk around with bae. You can also explore the wildlife sanctuary (Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary and an elephant reserve) and Thimmamma Marrimaanu, the world's biggest Banyan tree. For the adventurous peeps, there is a park close by where you can try Burma Bridge, ATV rides, and short zip lining, among other things.
Nagalapuram
Trekkers, this place is for you! A small village in Andhra Pradesh, Nagalapuram is one of the top trekking destinations around Chennai. The trek is a thrilling experience and comes with dense forests, slopes and tricky paths. You can also peek at waterfalls or pools of water which this place is popular for. A three-hour drive for Chennai, it's best to get here early in the morning as it can get quite crowded later on in the day.
Sri City
Located 55 km from Chennai, Sri City is a great weekend destination to relax and rejuvenate. There are plenty of lakes, plantations, resorts and trails to explore! You can go camping, kayaking, walking or cycling or simply get lost in the rustic virgin forest trails. Perfect for a chill weekend with fam!
Jawadhu Hills
Located near Vellore, Jawadhu Hills is a 4-hour drive from Chennai. With a canopy of trees over it, the road to Jawadhu is nothing short of amazing. If you’re fond of biking, this is a great place to ride to! You can also trek in these hills with the help of local guides. Forest trails, dreamy landscapes and stunning waterfalls - this place is a haven for nature lovers.
Gudiyam Cave
If you're looking for a more isolated getaway, Gudiyam Cave might just fit the bill. Just 10 km ahead of Poondi (home to the Poondi reservoir) in Thiruvallur district, this place is an archaeological marvel. A 4 km trek will lead you to the caves which are believed to have hosted a Palaeolithic settlement between 10,00,000 and 12,000 years ago. Mindblowing right? The route can be tricky, so take help from the villagers.
