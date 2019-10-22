Forget Pondy And Mahabs! Plan A Quick Getaway To These Destinations Near Chennai For Long Weekends!

History buffs, you will love this one. A small village in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Chandragiri offers magnificent palaces and a marvellous Chandragiri Fort dating back centuries. Having maintained itself beautifully all through these years, you will definitely go back in time here. All you need to do is take out three and a half hours, and you'll be witnessing the greatness of Vijayanagara empire unfold before you.

