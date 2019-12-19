Bring Out The Traditional Ethnic In You With Awe Worthy Sarees From This Store

On the first floor of the Anna Nagar Plaza you’ll find this little hole in the wall. With stacked fabrics lining all the walls, this store is a mecca for handloom saree lovers. From silk to linen, Loom World keeps a massive collection of sarees in different patterns and prints. We just loved the Zari work on the saree borders which encouraged us to skim through many more of such designs.

They even keep unstitched and semi-stitched salwar suit fabrics with embroidered designs. They have an extensive range of cotton sarees and salwar fabrics. The material is comfy and soft, reflecting its quality. Loom World even offers georgette sarees for festive wear. Their navy blue with golden checks caught our eye and we just had to basket it.

We loved their collection for men. Loom World offers a variety of veshtis, dhotis and lungis in different patterns. Some of the veshtis have elegant zari work while the dhotis look classy too. Their colourful and comfortable range of lungis takes the cake when it comes to their mens collection. They even keep gamchas and handwoven towels.