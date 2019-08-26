Get Awesome Cosmetic Options At This Shop In Express Avenue Mall

Located on the same floor as Big Bazaar in Express Avenue Mall, Luxuria will make all you cosmetic lovers really happy. While there are plenty of drug store cosmetic shops in the city, we love this place for the extensive options it offers. From your regular cosmetic brands like Revlon, Lakme, Colorbar and more to brands like Beyu, Nykaa, Skinn - this place has all kinds of personal care and beauty products. The staff is really friendly and will help you get exactly what you're looking for. The nail polish range at Lux, in particular, blew our minds. Corals, neons, glittery, nudes, mattes, gel polishes - you can find enough and more options for them all across brands. The hair styling products at Luxuria are also worth checking out. From pre-lightening creams for hair colouring to dry shampoos and funky hair colours, you can shop some really good stuff for your mane here. They have merch for menstrual hygeine and body spa products too. And you can get all of these for great prices, thanks to the amazing offers they keep coming up with every now and then. So the next time you go shopping for cosmetics, we say give your regular stores a miss and head to Luxuria.