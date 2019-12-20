Find Home Decor To Office Supplies And More At Budget Prices In This OMR Store

“Unbelievable prices” is what you will be welcomed with when you enter the M Store, a home essentials shop in The Marina Mall. Located on the first floor of this OMR Mall, you can find everything from kitchenware décor, and beauty products to stationaries starting at prices as low as INR 100. Cute desk and hanging garden lamps welcome you, alongside artificial plants and bouquets. Over a hundred varieties of glasses and mugs ranging from terracotta to translucent ceramic materials are available to make you go crazy over. Each piece had a unique print and is accompanied by a quirky patterned plate or a saucer. M Store also has different varieties of flower vases, candle holders and baskets of many sizes for kitchen & laundry that are simply hard to pass on. Eatables such as chocolates, in their value packs and savoury snacks, are also up for grabs. We even found intriguing snacks like salted sunflower seeds and strawberry wines. Plenty of office supplies such as pens, pencils, files, folders and calculators are on offer too. While you’re busy stocking up on all this, you can let your kids loose at M store’s toy section which has everything from action figures, and plush toys to RC cars, board games and more.