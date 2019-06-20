Bride Or Bridesmaids, This Boutique Will Let The Clothes Do The Talking On The Big Day!

Every bride dreams of looking different at her wedding. And what makes a bride different? Her clothes, of course! That only means one thing, a star designer is the need of the hour. Mabia Boutique, please stand up. Located in Pazhavanthangal, this boutique can be your answer to, "But I want the best designer to stitch my bridal blouse." With extensive aari work, zardosi, embroidery and beadwork, they make a blouse look like a painting.

If lehenga is your choice of attire for the reception evening, Mabia will make sure your lehenga does the talking. With custom-made zardozi and aari embroideries, they mix and match the fabric to make the lehenga look like a grand affair. From delicate nets, royal brocades, subtle crepes, georgettes, there's a lot that goes into that lehenga which will make you look like a princess.

If customising is your favourite word, then the in-house designers will make sure they translate what you have in mind, into a beautiful fabric. If you have a specific fabric request and what a dress in velvet, the designers at Mabia will get that done for you, too. Under the brand, Ival, you will also find kurtis, designer sarees, dupattas, salwar sets, etc. They also have another series titled, Sutti Kumarri. As the name goes, the series has pavadai sattai, gowns, crop top-skirt and half saree sets for kids.

Their bridal blouses are priced from INR 5,000.

