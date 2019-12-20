Contemporary Jewellery & Classic Kemp: This Online Label Can Get Your Jewellery Needs Sorted

One just cannot have enough jewellery, and this online label has us convinced about that more than ever. At Made For Her, we found some really alluring kemp jewellery. Ear cuffs, chokers with tubes, kemp rope pieces with chakra earrings, rudhras in a range of colours, long kemp neckpieces with matching earrings - you can choose from an array of options.

Their chokers and necklace range is especially worth checking out with AD stones, contemporary designs with metal detailing swooning you. Fancy haraams? Their Lakshmi Goddess haraam in matte finish gold with kundan stones is simply gorgeous and comes with matching earrings. The guttapasalu necklaces at Made For Her are just as beautiful and come with pearl detailing and ruby stones, making them perfect for wedding wear. Prices start from about INR 1600.

Made for her also has an extensive collection of German silver jewellery. Danglers with colourful stones, jhumkas with Indian motifs, statement pendants with carvings of Hindu deities, chokers, necklaces with agate beads, silver studs with floral motifs, Kholapuri necklace and jhumka sets, nosepins in the form of leaves, moon, shells, flowers, moon, Ganesha - the variety here will leave you confused (in a good way). Some of these pieces can be customised too.