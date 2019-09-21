Here's Why Madharsha & Sons Continues To Be The Go-To Place For All Kinds Of Fabrics

Purusawakkam is a commercial hub in itself and houses some of the most iconic eateries and stores in the city. Madharsha & Sons is one of them. Every evening, particularly weekends, you can see people flocking down in huge numbers to this fabric wonderland and enjoying a day out in the city. This and a meal at Welcome Hotel usually sums up the perfect outing for most visitors to Purusawakkam.

Having been in business since 1938, Madharsha & Sons has two showrooms in Chennai, both located in Purusawakkam. From sarees and salwars to blouse materials, curtain materials and suiting and shirting - this place has it all. Open from 9 to 9:30 on all days, you can shop for all kinds of fabrics and garments here. The saree variety is vast ranging from basic printed sarees to rich Kanjeevarams. They even keep saree and blouse fabrics along with lining materials and readymade blouses for some easy shopping.

Madharsha & Sons also has ready-made shirts and pants for men along with reams of running fabrics from brands like Digjam, Raymond and more. You can also shop for pocket square fabrics, tie fabrics, suiting and uniform fabrics here. The wholesale variety makes the prices here more affordable compared to other stores in the city. They even have dresses for kids. Once you're done shopping for your wardrobe, you can also check out fabrics for bed sheets, curtains, sofa covers and more. A total fabric haven in the heart of the city.