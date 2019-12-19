From Designers Sarees To Pretty Lehengas, Get Them All From This Sowcarpet Store

Located in Sowcarpet's Mint Street, Maharani Sarees is a mecca for saree lovers. Printed, embroidered, dyed - you can find sarees of all types here. Starting INR 450, these can go up till thousands, depending on the craftsmanship of the saree. We loved the kalamkari printed sarees here. Available in earthy tones and paired with contrasting blouses, these pack some serious personality and make the case for print on print. We also liked the chiffon and georgette sarees here that are perfect for festive wear and come with brocade patches, elegant embroidery, gotta work, tassels and designer blouses. Looking for wedding wear? Maharani Sarees offers plenty of options for that as well. Rich brocades, elegant silks, delicate georgettes with beautiful lace work, these are all worth checking out. You can also find some pretty lehengas that are lightweight and can help you nail that desi girl look! Pair them up with designer blouses and just the right jewellery and nothing can stop you from looking like a showstopper.