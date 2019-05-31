Make Your Taste Buds Happy At This Small Creative Place

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Central

T.Nagar, Chennai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

15 & 16, Dr. Nair Road, Pondy Bazaar, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Right from their interiors to their dishes everything is perfect at Cafe Central. Their delicious dishes are very much different from the regular taste. Neither spicy nor blunt, the proportion is just perfect. Even though it bit pricey but worth a try for any special occasion.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Cafes

Cafe Central

T.Nagar, Chennai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

15 & 16, Dr. Nair Road, Pondy Bazaar, Thyagaraya Nagar, Chennai

image-map-default