Saree Lovers, This Online Store Is What You Must Be Looking At For Your Next Haul

Contemporary, full desi, chic or sexy - you can get as versatile as you want with a saree. And this online label seems to have taken it upon itself to make sure you are not having any trouble doing that. Featuring drapes in all possible hues and patterns, Manidhi spoils you for choice. An online store, we fell in love with the endless options you can browse through till you have what you're looking for. Probably more.

Bandhej, leheriya, cotton, digital printed, georgette - it's raining sarees at this online store. Their handblock printed sarees featuring vivid hues and geometric patterns made us drool with greed. We even found vibrant, handpainted sonamukhi silk sarees (a Bengal speciality) here. Floral design lovers can go for their Kora digital printed sarees and georgette sarees in pastel hues. Some even come with glittery laces and handwoven borders for some extra pizzazz.

Organzas can be found in plenty here. With pastel hues, intricate embroidery and matching blouses, these exude some serious elegance. Pochampally sarees and chanderi sarees are also up for grabs. But we fell in love with Manidhi's satin sarees. With abstract prints, soft hues of pink, yellow and blue and a pearly sheen, these can make you look like royalty. They even have pretty jute cotton sarees with and net sarees with floral motifs on offer, so be sure to check those out.

Once you're done with drapes, you can also take a look at their kurtas and maxi dresses. Mostly crafted as flowy silhouettes with contemporary patterns, these carry handblock prints (Ikat mainly) and look really chic. We even spotted some flarey, knee-length dresses here along with linen and khadi co-ords for some fusion wear. Prices start from about INR 1100.