It’s Antiques Galore At This Refurbishing Company In Royapettah

Stacked to the brink with wooden furniture, Mani’s and Co is a maze where you can pick up anything you like and it will be older than you. In their little shop, you’ll find wooden chairs hanging from the ceiling all at different stages of restoration. There will be old furniture that looks absolutely new and polished along with some dusty furniture that is in line to be restored to its former glory.

Outside the Mani’s and Co godown, you will find stacks of wooden stools, as well as king and queen-sized wooden cots with intricate carvings on the headboards. They also keep a collection of wooden sofa sets with enamel painted murals on the back or arm rest. Further, they keep wooden lounge chairs with a canvas seat all restored and looking as good as new.

We fell in love with their collection of antique wooden bookshelves and side tables. Each piece is beautifully engraved or painted and accordingly refurbished. Mani’s and Co holds a place in our hearts for their awe-worthy wooden tijoris that double up as easy storage space. Their collection of antique writing desks are just to die for as they bring back scenes from the movie Titanic and the series called Downtown Abbey.