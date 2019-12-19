OMG! This Online Label Offers Furturistic, Sustainable Furniture And It Looks Amazing!

Looking to invest in some good furniture? Want to spruce up your space with some home accessories? Why not do it while keeping the environment’s safety in mind? Wondering how you can do that? Check out Maram Homes. A Chennai-based brand, Maram Homes offers sustainable and eco-friendly pinewood furniture with the aim to reduce deforestation and by extension the carbon footprint. How do they do that you may ask? By hand-picking pinewood (a sustainable by-product of wood) from large scale industries and repurposing it to fit your furniture needs. Yes, everything here is designed in-house from scratch! As for the furniture itself, you can choose from an array of storage and display furniture. Rustic night lamps, fancy jewellery organizers, L-shaped plant shelves, quaint-looking bar stools, lovely storage trays are some of the options you can pick readily. With most of these products starting from about INR 800, Maram Homes certainly make for an artsy as well as affordable furniture buying option. And if you are looking to customise stuff, Maram Homes allows you to do that as well. Yes, you can personally choose what kind of colour, size, and wood you want going into your furniture and get it designed to your liking. How cool is that?