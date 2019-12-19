Marie Claire Paris Has Opened It's First Salon In Chennai And They Have Some Fab Offers!

French Lifestyle brand, Marie Claire, has opened its first salon in Chennai's R.K. Salai. Called Marie Claire Paris Salon, this place is a beauty and wellness studio offering services for both men and women. With chic decor and internationally trained staff, you can hit this place up for some good pampering.

From hair styling to skin rejuvenating treatments like facials and spas, you can choose from an array of options here. Marie Claire Paris is also running a special, inaugural BOGO offer, where you can opt for a particular service and get another service of the same amount or lesser, for free. They also do all kinds of fancy manicures and pedicures for both men and women.

Marie Claire Paris also offers bridal services like body polishing, make-up, hair styling, hair colouring (their ombre and balayage services are already creating a buzz), body therapy, bleaching and more. Guys, you can also opt for facials and head massages here, apart from hair styling. It doesn't end there. On your next visit, they are also giving a flat 30 percent off on your bill, thus making sure you come back to them! We sure are feeling tempted. What about you?