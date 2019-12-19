These Organic Cookies Are Both Irresistible And Pinteresty

Cookie love is a real thing, and if you’re someone who loves munching on cookies, (we feel you and love you), you're going to love this. Started by Chennai-based Nida Ali more than a year ago, Market Lane Madras has been creating more and more cookielicious fantasies through their desserts. And guess what? All their cookies are organic, made only with locally sourced ingredients. Scroll through the pictures on their Instagram page, and we bet you will get an instant hankering for these delicious cookies.

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookie, Double Chocolate Cookie, White Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie, The Smores Cookie, and Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwiches - there are a lot of delish options for you to choose from. One bite into these, and we were instantly reminded of the melt in the mouth cookies that came from our grandma's kitchen. Market Lane Madras has eggless options as well.

Each cookie box has two cookies and is priced at INR 199. The Belgium dark chocolate with dark caramel ganache and almond biscotti is a chocolate bar and is priced at INR 380. Market Lane Madras also does hampers that have a very rustic touch and brownie boxes that are perfect for gifting. Hungry yet? Order away! (and one for us too!).