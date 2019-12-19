Take Bae On A Date To This Dreamy Restaurant In Adyar

If you’re running out of places to go on a romantic date or have dinner with friends, check out Marmalong, a fine dining restaurant. Located in Besant Nagar, Marmalong serves continental food and drinks, so get ready to drink up.

The ambience is a winner, with dim lighting, spacious decor, and cosy vibes. The chairs look super comfy and this restaurant is perfect for a romantic dinner. If you’re wondering what’s on the menu, they’ve got innovative starters like Papdi Pizza Bite, Bisibelanath Lollipop, and Mezze Platter. Meat lovers, you have yum options like Beef Chukka Tacos, Bheja Toast, and Meen Varuval.

Looking to eat healthy? Marmalong also has a selection of salads just for you. They’ve also got sliders, pizza, and pasta. Try one of their Marmalong Special Pizzas or if you love seafood, dig into the Fresh Catch Of The Day. You can also keep it simple and go with roti or fried rice here. In the drinks menu, find everything from beer, whiskey, and brandy to champagne and wine.