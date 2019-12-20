Make A Statement With Bags & Shoes From This Leather Label

Located on the second floor of Marina Mall, Mas & Sam spoils you for choice. Featuring authentic leather goods sourced from across the world, you can choose from a whole range of fashionable accessories here. Love leather jackets? Mas & Sam has a bunch of them in classic hues of tan and black along with pastel green, red, indigo and more. Ladies, you can choose from a whole range of bags and footwear. Their brogues and slip-on ballerinas are our fave. If you’re looking for something to go with your ethnic outfits, Mas & Sam even has sandals and block heels with crystals, stones and sequins. Their bag variety, in particular, is drool-worthy with options ranging from solid slings and wallets to coral-coloured handheld bags. We even found knitted, leather slings with chain straps in metallic hues. These seem perfect if you’re heading for a party or want to add some bling to your outfit. Guys, there is enough for you too. From messenger bags and slings to fancy shoes, take your pick. We even found some fancy, casual shoes from Guy Laroche here! If you’re like keeping it simple, Mas & Sam also has sandals you can check out in hues of black and brown. There are jewellery and belts too.