Every Day Wear To Festive Specials, This Online Handloom Label Has A Saree For Every Occasion

Handloom sarees have their own charm, and this online store seems to be making the case for them with its interesting lineup of handloom weaves. Not just your beloved Mangalgiri and Chettinadu cotton sarees, Mathugai Handlooms, offers Venkatagiri cotton sarees in refreshing hues of orange, white, sorbet pink, red and more. Love muted tones? Check out their Arupukottai cotton sarees with contrasting hues of blue and beige, olive green and beige and more.

If minimalistic and chic is your thing, you will love their Paramakudy cotton sarees. Available in bright pinks, blues, greens and reds, these can easily be worn for festive occasions. Mathugai Handlooms also has a range of sico silk sarees with bird figures starting from about INR 1000. Their chanderi ikkat sarees with floral motifs are our fave, and you can find them in a range of pastel colours.

There are linen sarees with silver and gold zari and Muga silk sarees on offer too. We even found a few banana fibre chinnalampattu sarees in ivory and white hues. You can even shop for Pochampally sarees and Sungudi cotton sarees here. If you're really big on Indian motifs, check out their Ayiram butta sarees that come with mayil and chakram motifs in earthy hues. But it's their art silk sarees and net sarees we love the most as they look super delicate and have a simple sheen to them. No more getting crushed under heavy patches and borders!

